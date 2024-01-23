Slovak PM claims Kyiv lives "absolutely normal life" right after Russia's massive missile attack, but goes to Uzhhorod

On the eve of his visit to Uzhhorod, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made another scandalous statement about a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, claiming that Kyiv is living an "absolutely normal life".

Source: Slovak news portal Refresher.sk, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During a press conference following a visit by the Slovak government to the village of Kamenica nad Cirochou in Slovakia's east, Fico was asked why he would meet with Ukraine's Prime Minister in Uzhhorod rather than Kyiv.

When the journalist explained that the Prime Minister of Slovakia could see the consequences of the war firsthand in Kyiv, he asked: "Do you really believe there is a war in Kyiv? I hope you're not being serious... There is a perfectly normal life."

Quote: "Why would I go to Kyiv when I can meet the prime minister in Uzhhorod, I don't see any difference," he added.

Another journalist, recalling Fico's implication that Ukraine would have to give up some of its territory to Russia, inquired as to which portion of Slovakia he would give Russia. Fico dismissed this, stating that he did not speak with the media which is co-owned by George Soros, before leaving the press conference.

Note that Slovakia's Prime Minister's words about "Kyiv living a calm life" came on the same day that Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine. In the capital, apartments and cars were damaged, and 22 people were injured, including one in intensive care.

Before meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart on 24 January, Robert Fico had already made a series of scandalous statements about Ukraine. He specifically stated that he would oppose Ukraine's NATO membership in any way he could. Fico's remarks about the "territorial compromise" were criticised by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Support UP or become our patron!