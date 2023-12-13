Slovakia will support starting negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union as the process is pointless, according to Slovakia’s new Prime Minister Robert Fico on Dec. 13.

“We will not obstruct the EU’s decision to start negotiations with Ukraine. This is a political decision, unrelated to reality. Ukraine is not ready for negotiations,” stated Fico.

In recent parliamentary elections held on Oct. 1 in Slovakia, the pro-Russian Smer-SD party, led by Fico, secured victory with 23.29% of the vote.

Fico opposes support for Ukraine and its NATO membership, pledging to halt military aid to Ukraine and focus solely on humanitarian assistance. He also argues that “Ukraine and Russia are better off negotiating for the next ten years than killing each other.”

Previously, Fico propagated false Russian narratives, claiming that “the war started in 2014 when Ukrainian Nazis and fascists began killing Russian citizens in Donetsk and Luhansk.”

The EU leaders’ summit is scheduled for Dec. 14-15 in Brussels, where the bloc will decide whether to initiate membership talks with Ukraine.

The European Commission recommended starting accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on Nov. 8. However, on Nov. 27, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to disrupt the December summit of EU member states.

It was revealed on Dec. 4 that Orban intends to block the decision to open negotiations for Ukraine’s EU accession, citing its “poor preparation.”

