Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who is scheduled to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal on 24 January, has made further controversial remarks about Ukraine.

Source: Fico on Slovak Radio, as reported by European Pravda, citing Aktuality, a Slovak news website

Details: Fico said he intends to announce at the meeting with Shmyhal that he will block Ukraine's accession to NATO in every possible way.

"This policy is of great importance to me," Fico said.

He said Ukraine was under "absolute US influence" and hinted that it would have to give up part of its territory to Russia.

"There has to be some kind of compromise, which will be very painful for both sides. What do they expect? The Russians to leave Crimea, Donbas and Luhansk? That’s not realistic," Fico said.

The Slovak prime minister added that there will be no joint press conference after the meeting with Shmyhal, as Ukraine does not want one.

Fico wants to present Shmyhal with a list of the humanitarian aid provided by Bratislava. He also wants to confirm that Ukraine will no longer receive military aid from Slovakia.

Background: Previously, during a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Fico reiterated his earlier claim that Russia's war against Ukraine "has no military solution".

Later, he resorted to blatantly parroting the Russian propaganda narrative that the West had "forbidden the Ukrainian political leadership to conclude a truce" with Russia at the start of the full-scale invasion because it "relied on the idea that by pouring billions [of dollars] and weapons into Ukraine, Ukraine would deliver the wounded Russian bear on a plate".

