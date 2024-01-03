Slovak president calls for arming Ukraine following recent Russian attacks

President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová at the inauguration of the new Cabinet of Ministers, October 25, 2023

Ukraine must receive weapons to defend the country against new Russian attacks, ensuring an end to Russia's aggression as quickly as possible, said Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová in a post on X (Twitter).

"Another New Year, another atrocity,” the President wrote.

“Russia has fired a record number of missiles and drones at Ukraine’s cities and towns to terrorize peaceful civilians. The best way to ensure Moscow’s aggression does not continue into another year is to provide Ukraine with the means needed to defend itself."

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed that the country would not provide military assistance to Ukraine on Dec. 22, but would continue to provide humanitarian support. Private Slovak companies, however, are not prohibited from selling weapons to Ukraine.

After Fico's party won the elections in October, Čaputová opposed providing Ukraine with a new package of military aid at the end of the old government's term, saying she "respects the election results." However, soon after, Čaputová called on the new government to continue its support.

