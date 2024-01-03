Slovak President calls for provision of means to Ukraine to defend itself in war against Russia

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, commenting on the Russian large-scale missile attack on 2 January, has emphasised the importance of helping Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Source: Čaputová on Twitter (X).

Quote: "Another New Year, another atrocity. [...] The best way to ensure Moscow’s aggression does not continue into another year is to provide Ukraine with the means needed to defend itself." Čaputová said.

Details: She said Russia had launched a record number of missiles and drones over Ukrainian cities and towns to terrorise the civilian population.

Background:

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 2 January. Missile debris crashed in the Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the city of Kyiv. There were also hits in Kharkiv.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Russians had launched 99 missiles of various types, 72 of which were destroyed.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is waiting for Western countries to react and take decisive measures after another large-scale Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!