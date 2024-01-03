Slovak President calls for provision of means to Ukraine to defend itself in war against Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Zuzana Čaputová.
Photo: Čaputová on Twitter (X).

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, commenting on the Russian large-scale missile attack on 2 January, has emphasised the importance of helping Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression.

Source: Čaputová on Twitter (X).

Quote: "Another New Year, another atrocity. [...] The best way to ensure Moscow’s aggression does not continue into another year is to provide Ukraine with the means needed to defend itself." Čaputová said.

Details: She said Russia had launched a record number of missiles and drones over Ukrainian cities and towns to terrorise the civilian population.

Background:

  • Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 2 January. Missile debris crashed in the Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the city of Kyiv. There were also hits in Kharkiv.

  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Russians had launched 99 missiles of various types, 72 of which were destroyed.

  • Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is waiting for Western countries to react and take decisive measures after another large-scale Russian attack.

