After meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he supported blocking €50 billion of aid for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Regarding Hungary's stance against the EU budget being revised to establish a four-year program of support for Ukraine, Fico stated that nothing would change even if these funds were allocated "in two or three years."

Quote: "On each side, there are a hundred thousand dead soldiers, and no one will move forward. The Russians will continue their military control over Donetsk and Luhansk. Of course, they will not leave Crimea, but Russia's position in the negotiations will improve," he added.

The Slovak Prime Minister once again repeated his previously voiced thesis that the war "has no military solution."

"Let's find some other way to solve this problem, but if someone thinks that we will invest €50 billion, send hundreds of new weapons and solve something – then we will not solve anything, we simply guarantee the death of 200,000 more people who are there," Fico said.

Then he turned to straight-up repeating Russian propaganda's claims that the West "forbade the Ukrainian political leadership to conclude a truce" with Russia at the start of the full-scale invasion because "they relied on the fact that by pouring billions and weapons into Ukraine, Ukraine would bring them a wounded Russian bear on a plate."

"Ukraine needs help, but I would argue that it is being helped in a way that has no effect. We are now paying [Ukraine] €1.5 billion per month from the European Union. We impose sanctions on the Russians... How long should this last?" said the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán once again expressed his opposition to the European Union’s plan to commit €50 billion to four years of macro financial aid for Ukraine, saying that help for Ukraine should not "harm the EU's budget".

