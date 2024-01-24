Slovakia assures Ukraine of its support for EU aid programme

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) receives Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in front of the Federal Chancellery ahead of their meeting. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Slovakia wants to support the EU's €50-billion ($54.5-billion) aid programme for Ukraine, which is set to run for several years.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico made a corresponding pledge at a joint meeting in the western Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Telegram on Wednesday.

In addition, the Slovakian government will not hinder Ukrainian arms purchases from private companies, as previously assured.

A joint declaration signed at the meeting states that Bratislava will support Kiev in its aim to join the European Union.

The aim is also to increase transit volumes for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. Fico emphasized that Slovakia wanted to help Ukraine.

"There are issues on which we may have different opinions, but that is political life," he said, according to the TASR news agency.

Since the change of government in Bratislava three months ago, relations between the two neighbouring states have been considered tense.

Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for almost two years.

Prior to his trip to Ukraine, Fico had caused outrage there with derogatory comments about the neighbouring country, some of which were distorted in the Ukrainian media.

In an interview on Saturday, the left-wing nationalist called for a quick exit from the war to be sought in the interests of Ukraine in order to prevent more deaths and Russia taking advantage of the further course of the war.

Fico argued that it was currently not realistic for Ukraine to succeed in liberating all occupied territories in the near future. He also made it clear that Slovakia was against Ukraine joining NATO and would veto this if necessary.

