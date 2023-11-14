Slovakia confirms to NATO Secretary General it will not support Ukraine with weapons

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
32
At a meeting in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Robert Kaliňák, Slovak Defence Minister, confirmed that the new Slovak government will not transfer military assistance to Ukraine from its warehouses.

Source: This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Defence of Slovakia, writes European Pravda

Quote: "The head of the Ministry of Defence Kaliňák informed the NATO Secretary General about the cessation of military assistance to Ukraine from Slovak stocks," the statement said.

At the same time, Slovakia offers "a fairly wide range of humanitarian, civil and technical non-lethal assistance" to Ukraine, it said.

Foreign partners, as indicated, "fully respect" the decision of the new Slovakian government.

Background:

