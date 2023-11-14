Slovakia confirms to NATO Secretary General it will not support Ukraine with weapons

At a meeting in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Robert Kaliňák, Slovak Defence Minister, confirmed that the new Slovak government will not transfer military assistance to Ukraine from its warehouses.

Source: This was reported on Tuesday by the Ministry of Defence of Slovakia, writes European Pravda

Quote: "The head of the Ministry of Defence Kaliňák informed the NATO Secretary General about the cessation of military assistance to Ukraine from Slovak stocks," the statement said.

At the same time, Slovakia offers "a fairly wide range of humanitarian, civil and technical non-lethal assistance" to Ukraine, it said.

Foreign partners, as indicated, "fully respect" the decision of the new Slovakian government.

Background:

Following his appointment, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed that he would not support military assistance to Ukraine.

On 8 November, it was revealed that the Government of the Slovak Republic did not approve the fourteenth package of military assistance to Ukraine worth €40.3 million, proposed by its predecessors.

At the same time, Fico promised not to prevent Slovak companies from producing and supplying weapons to their customers, including Ukraine.

