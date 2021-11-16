Slovakia plans curbs on those unvaccinated for COVID-19 as hospitals fill up

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Slovakia's hospitals are in a critical situation because of a surge in coronavirus infections and the government will decide on Thursday on tighter restrictions to limit access to services for unvaccinated people, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

The country of 5.5 million reported record daily cases of around 6,500 in recent days. The health ministry said on Tuesday there were just 20 beds with lung ventilators currently available for new patients as hospitals rushed to re-purpose beds and shipped patients around the country.

"Situation in hospitals is critical," Heger told reporters.

"We need to significantly tighten (restrictions) in the coming three weeks to calm down the situation at hospitals."

Heger said the government agreed to prepare measures, and approve them on Thursday, what would only allow vaccinated people to attend large events. The government will also set rules for testing at workplaces.

It also plans to limit entry to non-essential shops and services, sports, wellness and hotels to those unvaccinated or those who had overcome COVID-19 in the past six months.

Slovakia is one of Europe's least vaccinated countries, with 45% of the total population vaccinated compared to EU average of 64.9%, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The country has reported 13,644 deaths since the pandemic began, including 46 in the past day.

The number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 jumped by 225 on Tuesday to 2,862, the Health Ministry said.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert MullerEditing by Peter Graff and Grant McCool)