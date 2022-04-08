Slovakia donates air defense system to Ukraine to save lives from 'aggression of the Putin regime'

Slovakia Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced Friday that his country is sending a Soviet-era S-300 air defense system to Ukraine to "help save many innocent lives from the aggression of the Putin regime."

Heger made the remark while visiting Ukraine with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"I can confirm that the Slovak Republic has donated to Ukraine an air defense system, the S-300. I believe that this defense system will help save many innocent lives from the aggression of the Putin regime," Heger said.

S-300PS missile systems are pictured during the Kyiv Independence Day Parade in Kyiv, capital of Ukraine, in 2021. Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

"However, the donation of this system does not mean that Slovakia has become part of the armed conflict," he added. "And I would like to assure all the citizens of the Slovak Republic that the protection of our territory is sufficiently secure and will be reinforced in the coming days by another system from our allies."

The transfer of the military hardware is the first known instance of a country giving such weaponry to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, according to Reuters.

President Joe Biden said Friday that "I want to thank the Slovakian government for providing an S-300 air defense system to Ukraine, something President Zelenskyy has personally raised with me in our conversations. To enable this transfer and ensure the continued security of Slovakia, the United States will reposition a U.S. Patriot missile system to Slovakia."

"Now is no time for complacency," Biden added. "The Russian military may have failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv, but it continues to inflict horrific acts of brutality on the Ukrainian people."

The S-300 system has the ability to shoot down cruise missiles and military jets, the Associated Press reports.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also said Friday that the system provides a "critical defensive capability" to Ukraine.

"It’s a strong testament to how determined Ukraine’s neighbors are to help the Ukrainians defend themselves against Russia’s unprovoked invasion of their homeland," he added.

