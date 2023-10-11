Slovakia’s Fico to Return to Power as Coalition Deal Sealed
(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia’s Robert Fico won the backing of two allied parties, putting the former prime minister who campaigned to end military aid to Ukraine on course to return to power.
Less than two weeks after Fico’s Sept. 30 election victory, his Smer party signed an agreement on Wednesday with two preferred partners, Voice and the right-wing Slovak National Party, to form a coalition. The three-party alliance would control 79 seats in Slovakia’s 150 seat parliament.
