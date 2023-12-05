Slovakia finally lifts blockade at checkpoint with Ukraine

The blockade of the checkpoint with Slovakia has been lifted

The blockade at the Uzhhorod–Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint with Slovakia has been successfully lifted, allowing for the smooth passage of trucks, Ukraine’s Deputy Infrastructure Minister Serhiy Derkach announced on Dec. 5.

"The blockade of the checkpoint with Slovakia has been lifted,” said Derkach.

“The passage of trucks through Uzhhorod–Vyšné Nemecké is now back to normal. We actively collaborate with our Slovak counterparts to ensure further protests are averted."

The European Commission is not contemplating amendments to the existing agreement on the liberalization of freight transport. There is a commitment to maintaining a visa-free transport system.

