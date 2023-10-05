Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine following election

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová has opposed sending additional military assistance to Ukraine following the election of pro-Russian Prime Minister, Robert Fico, the Slovak news outlet Dennik N reported on Oct. 4.

According to the report, the Slovak Defense Ministry had prepared a new assistance package for Ukraine that Čaputová could have signed while Fico's predecessor was still in office, but the president declined, saying the parliamentary elections must be respected.

Fico's party, SMER, won a narrow victory in Slovakia's Sept. 30 elections, granting them the right to form a coalition government with another political party.

Fico has echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s false narratives surrounding the invasion of Ukraine. His main campaign slogan promised that “not a single round” will be sent to Ukraine.

He has also advocated ending military support for Ukrainian defense, blocking NATO membership for Ukraine, and urging negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Hungarian Prime Minister and close ally Viktor Orban congratulated Fico.

“Congratulations to Robert Fico on his undisputable victory at the Slovak parliamentary elections. Always good to work together with a patriot,” Orban said on the platform X, formerly Twitter.

Orban has also opposed sanctions and aid to Ukraine.

Slovakia has been a prominent ally to Ukraine since Russia invaded Ukraine in Feb. 2022, sending multiple aid packages and 13 Mig-29 fighter jets.

Before Fico’s election, Slovakia was the sixth largest provider of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to NBC News.

