Slovakia has new ministers after party leaves coalition

·1 min read

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s president on Tuesday swore in new ministers who replaced their predecessors from a junior coalition partner that withdrew from the governing four-party coalition, leaving Prime Minister Eduard Heger without a parliamentary majority.

The appointment came after President Zuzana Caputova accepted the resignation of all four ministers from the liberal Freedom and Solidarity party who resigned from their government posts earlier in September.

They included party leader and Economy Minister Richard Sulik, Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, Justice Minister Maria Kolikova and Education Minister Branislav Gröhling.

Three of them were replaced by experts not affiliated with any political party.

Energy expert Karel Hirman became the economy minister, career diplomat and former Slovak Ambassador to the United States Rastislav Kacer will serve as foreign minister, while Viliam Karas, the head of the Slovak Bar Association, was appointed the justice minister.

Heger temporarily assumed the education minister post.

“The continuity has been ensured,” Heger said.

The current Slovak government has been donating arms to the Ukrainian armed forces while opening its border to refugees fleeing the war with Russia. That is not expected to change, but without a majority support in Parliament, it might be tough for the government to push through its agenda.

Freedom and Solidarity said it wasn’t willing to stay in the government because of disagreements with Finance Minister Igor Matovic, a populist leader whose Ordinary People party won the 2020 parliamentary election.

Sulik has clashed with Matovic on a number of issues, including how to tackle soaring inflation driven by high energy prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or, earlier, how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • Thousands of students across New York City pledge "I Will Graduate"

    Thousands of students across New York City made a pledge Monday for the "I Will Graduate" program, and CBS2 is proud to be a part of it under our #BetterTogether campaign. CBS2's Hannah Kliger went to a Brooklyn Collegiate High School to show us how the nonprofit is trying to inspire students.

  • Analysis-Ukraine's battlefield gains may win it more Western arms

    By showing over the past week they have a path to beating Russian forces on the battlefield, Ukraine's troops may have won more military support from Western countries and undermined the urge of some Europeans to push Kyiv to make concessions. Only hours before German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukrainian troops were hoisting their country's blue and yellow flag atop city hall in Kupiansk. The city east of Kharkiv housing the main railway junction that had supplied Russian troops in northeastern Ukraine was captured without a fight after Russia's frontline collapsed.

  • Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shut down, but threat of disaster looms, expert says

    Ukraine’s degraded Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been shut down to mitigate potential disaster looms so long as Ukrainian and Russian forces continue righting.

  • Factbox-Europe's plan to tackle winter energy crisis

    The European Union will unveil a package of measures this week aimed at pulling down surging gas and power prices that are stoking record-high inflation, hampering industrial activity and inflicting sky-high bills upon citizens ahead of winter. At the start of this month, Russia said it would not reopen its main Nord Stream 1 pipeline to supply Europe - the latest in a string of supply cuts, which Moscow blames on Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. The European Commission is due to set out the EU proposals on Wednesday and governments can then thrash out the details, possibly approving them at a Sept. 30 meeting of energy ministers.

  • Pope says he is always ready to go to China

    Pope Francis said on Tuesday he was willing to go to China at any time but had "no news" to offer over speculation he might meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during a papal visit to Kazakhstan this week. Speaking to reporters accompanying him on his flight to the central Asian republic, Francis was asked whether he might meet Xi in its capital Nur-Sultan, where both men will be on Wednesday. "I am always ready to go to China."

  • Bulls’ Goran Dragic defends Giannis Antetokounmpo from Gilbert Arenas’ slander

    Chicago Bulls free-agent addition Goran Dragic defended Giannis Antetokounmpo from Gilbert Arenas' recent criticism.

  • Germany, EU race to shore up struggling energy firms

    Germany said on Tuesday it aimed to expand lending to energy firms at risk of being crushed by spiralling gas prices, the latest effort in Europe to rescue households and industry from an energy crisis sparked Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The European Union's securities watchdog is also considering EU-wide measures to help energy firms struggling to find cash to meet rocketing collateral demands after they were caught out by the surging prices as Russia slashed gas sent to Europe. Separate proposals from the European Commision to tackle the crisis are due to be announced on Wednesday, with EU energy ministers scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Sept. 30 to discuss them.

  • Ukraine war latest: Prestigious Russian tank army tasked with defending Moscow 'severely degraded'

    Ukrainian forces reach Russian border Russian TV utters the unspeakable: ‘Ukraine cannot be defeated’ The hammer blow that could knock out Putin Listen to the latest episode of our podcast Putin not invited to Queen’s funeral

  • Germany paying billions for Russian imports - stats office

    Germany imported goods from Russia valued at 2.9 billion euros ($2.95 billion) in July, according to data released on Monday, as elevated energy costs frustrated German efforts to wind down trade with Russia. The value of German imports from Russia rose by 10.2% compared to July 2021, the Federal Statistical Office said. In July, Germany imported crude oil and natural gas from Russia worth 1.4 billion euros, representing a 1.6% increase on the previous year, the office reported.

  • Ukrainians face even tougher winter due to power disruptions - UN migration agency

    Any damage inflicted on Ukraine's power and heating systems will seriously exacerbate living conditions this winter, especially for an estimated 6.9 million internally displaced people, the United Nations' migration agency said on Tuesday. In response to a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the east and south of the country in recent days, Russia has stepped up shelling of power stations and other infrastructure, causing blackouts in the city of Kharkiv and elsewhere. "Any attempt to damage those facilities will have a terrible impact on the capacity to heat those cities," Antonio Vitorino, director general of the International Organization of Migration (IOM) told a group of reporters in Kyiv.

  • Putin's Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz

    As Russian troops were retreating in northeastern Ukraine amid a fierce counteroffensive by Kyiv, Muscovites were celebrating the 875th anniversary of the city's founding. Fireworks boomed and President Vladimir Putin inaugurated a huge Ferris wheel, a new transportation link and sports arena. The Russian capital's festive holiday weekend stood in stark contrast to the military debacle unfolding in Ukraine that seemed to catch the Kremlin by surprise in the nearly 7-month-old war.

  • Border sheriffs slam DC mayor, officials for declaring emergency over migrant buses: 'They have seen nothing'

    Border sheriffs are hitting Washington D.C. for declaring a public emergency over a surge of migrants that marks just a fraction of the numbers they have faced.

  • Warm, hazy and breezy with increasing afternoon clouds

    We're in for a hot and breezy day, even as the remnants of Hurricane Kay throw overcast skies across the region.

  • Malaysia Trade Chief Says Economy Needs to Recover Before Polls

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s trade chief recommended giving the Southeast Asian economy more time to recover from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic before holding a general election in order to prioritize helping its citizens.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of Po

  • Ukraine’s homefront: People fill void left by overwhelmed government

    War has forced millions in Ukraine from their homes, overtaxing the battle-focused government’s safety nets. To the rescue have come civilians who feel compelled to take responsibility for one another.

  • Russian forces attack Nikopol and 2 Dnipropetrovsk Oblast hromadas overnight

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:33 Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast six times on the night of 12-13 September. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The Nikopol district sustained numerous attacks overnight.

  • AT&T employees are 'deploying infrastructure at a record rate,' CEO says

    AT&T CEO John Stankey speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the company's turnaround plan, 5G investment, demand for new Apple iPhones, customers paying their bills, and the outlook for the company after it spun off its media division.

  • Ukrainian counteroffensive boosts morale

    The Russian military is now regrouping following a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces that some military strategists are claiming could be a turning point in the war. The UK Ministry of Defense said that since Wednesday, “Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of greater London.”

  • Ukraine Latest: Macron, Baltic Leaders Discuss More Military Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine’s battlefield advances and further military aid in a phone call with Baltic leaders Kaja Kallas and Gitanas Nauseda. Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 6,000 square kilometers (2,300 square miles) in the east and south of the country so far this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.Separately, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shelling its territory as Blinken appealed for an end to fighting that threatens to un

  • Ukraine Needs More Heavy Weapons From the West: Zhovkva

    Ukraine can keep taking back territory from Russian forces as long as it gets more heavy weaponry from its allies. "We need more weaponry. We need more artillery. Artillery matters when starting those kind of campaigns," Ihor Zhovkva, deputy chief of staff to President&nbsp;Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Bloomberg's Maria Tadeo.