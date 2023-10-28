Slovakia the most pro-Russian EU country, says Ukrainian diplomat

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his government will not provide military aid to Ukraine

Slovakia is the European Union’s most pro-Russian nation, former Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin said in an interview with Radio NV, disputing the common notion in Ukraine that Hungary is the EU’s most pro-Moscow state.

“Slovakia, I remind everyone, is the most pro-Russian country in Central Europe,” Klimkin said. “Not Hungary, as many Ukrainians may think.”

“According to several polls, Slovakia is the most pro-Russian country overall, both in the European Union and, of course, in Central Europe,” Klimkin told Radio NV.

During a recent EU summit in Brussels, Hungary and Slovakia voiced opposition to the allocation of a EUR 50 billion ($53 billion) aid package to Ukraine.

Slovakia’s Prime Minister, Robert Fico, conveyed to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, on Oct 26 that his government would not be providing military assistance to Ukraine.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov highlighted on Oct. 5 what he described as a “crazy” level of influence exerted by Russia in Slovakia.

In a separate incident on Oct. 3, Slovakia accused Russia of interfering in parliamentary elections, which saw the pro-Russian Smer-SD party, led by Fico, securing a victory.

