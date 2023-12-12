Slovakia prepared to support opening of EU negotiations with Ukraine

Slovakia is prepared to support the decision to open EU membership negotiations with Ukraine at the December summit.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of the Slovak Foreign Ministry, quoting Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár

Quote from Blanár: "Having assessed the reform efforts in Kyiv, we are ready to support the opening of accession negotiations, which will be discussed at the next meeting of the European Council. However, our eastern neighbour still has a long and thorny road ahead. All the necessary measures must not only be approved but also implemented and their compliance monitored."

Details: At the same time, Blanár emphasised the need to "focus more on finding solutions for a peaceful settlement".

The minister also reiterated that the position of the new government in Bratislava is that Slovakia has no plans to provide military aid to Ukraine.

"We will however continue to provide Ukraine with humanitarian support, particularly with regard to mine clearance and preparing the energy infrastructure for winter, and concrete action has already been taken," Blanár said.

Background:

The opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine is due to be considered at the EU leaders' summit on 14-15 December. Hungary is categorically opposed to the opening of negotiations, but Slovakia's position had until now remained uncertain.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó did not change his mind regarding decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba predicts that the discussion on whether or not to open accession talks with Ukraine will go on "until literally the last minute" of the summit.

