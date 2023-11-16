Slovakia supports starting Ukraine’s EU accession talks

The European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, has received assurances from Slovak officials that the country will support starting negotiations on Ukraine’s eventual EU membership, Mathernova said in a Facebook post on Nov. 15.

During her recent visit to Slovakia, she met with President Zuzana Caputova, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Kmec, Defense Minister Robert Kalinak, and Foreign Ministry State Secretary Marek Eštók. Mathernova also spoke with Slovak MPs.

Read also: Slovakia will not ban arms sales to Ukraine — PM Fico

“Everyone assured me that Slovakia will continue to support Ukraine, politically and financially,” said Mathernova.

Read also: Slovakia the most pro-Russian EU country, says Ukrainian diplomat

“It will support EU initiatives, including support for the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.”

Read also: Czech President Pavel hints at 'negotiations' as Ukraine 'can't achieve advantage' in war

Mathernova added that the visit to Slovakia left her with a “good feeling.”

On Nov. 8, the European Commission recommended opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine