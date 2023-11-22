Slovakia temporarily unblocks checkpoint with Ukraine

Slovak hauliers have temporarily unblocked truck traffic at the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod checkpoint.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "In the course of cooperation with representatives of the Border Police of the Slovak Republic, we received information about the temporary lifting of the traffic blockade for trucks in the direction of the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint.

It should be noted that as of this morning, there are about 350 trucks on the territory of Slovakia in front of the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint heading towards Ukraine."

Details: Demchenko said that a total of 250 trucks crossed the border in both directions at the Uzhhorod-Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on 21 November, which is at least 100 vehicles less than in the previous days.

Passenger cars and buses are still allowed to enter and exit the checkpoint in a regular mode.

In case the situation changes, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine promises to inform about it on its information pages.

Background:

At 13:30 on 21 November, hauliers in Slovakia began blocking the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint.

The blockade was initiated by the Union of Slovak Carriers.

Support UP or become our patron!