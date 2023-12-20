Robert Fico, leader of the anti-Ukrainian party Smer-SD, which won the parliamentary elections in Slovakia on October 1, 2023

Slovak PM Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian stance, said he would veto Ukraine's admission into NATO.

In an interview with Slovak outlet InfoVojna on Dec. 19, Fico stated he would use his veto to block Ukraine's NATO entry as long as he has "the ability to influence the Slovak political scene."

"It's not surprising that the party that holds the majority in the Slovak government would disagree with Ukraine's membership in NATO, as it would be the beginning of World War III," he said.

The PM also mentioned that Ukraine's accession to the EU would take years, although he is not against Ukraine's European integration in principle — if the country fulfills all conditions.

On Oct. 1, the pro-Russian party Smer-SD led by Fico won the parliamentary elections in Slovakia. He has been a vocal opponent of supporting Ukraine and its accession to NATO.

Fico has declared that Slovakia will cease military assistance to Ukraine and will focus solely on humanitarian support. He also contends, "It would be better for Ukraine and Russia to negotiate over the decade than to continue killing each other."

Previously, he has echoed false Russian narratives, claiming "the war started in 2014 when Ukrainian Nazis and fascists began killing Russian citizens in Donbas and Luhansk."

