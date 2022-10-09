Slovakia transfers two Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine ‘for Putin’s birthday’

Slovakia transfers two Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine

“To mark his 70th birthday, we gave another gift to the aggressor Putin,” he said on Twitter.

“Two new Zuzana 2 howitzers are already in Ukraine.”

Read also: Slovakia to transfer 30 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The Slovak minister added that even more weapons would be delivered to Ukraine in future.

On Oct. 2, Germany, Norway and Denmark agreed to purchase 16 Slovakian Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers for delivery to Ukraine. The deliveries of the new weapons will start next year.

In June, Ukraine and Slovakia signed a contract for the supply of eight 155-mm self-propelled guns. On Aug. 13, it was reported that Kyiv had already received the first four.

Read also: Slovakia signs deal with Czech Republic and Poland to help it send MiG-29s to Ukraine

Zuzana 2 is an 8x8 self-propelled gun (caliber 155 mm, based on the previous version of the Zuzana, but with a longer barrel and longer firing range (42 kilometers).



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine