Slovakia-Ukraine border open again after Slovak carriers lift blockade of border checkpoint

The Slovakia–Ukraine border is now unblocked, Viktoriya Sengetovska, the spoksperson Zakarpattiya Customs in western Ukraine, told Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform on Nov. 22.

There are about 400 trucks waiting in line to enter Ukraine from the Slovak side. Vehicles are crossing the border normally, Sengetovska said.

“The Uzhhorod–Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint was unblocked at 12.00 midnight (on Nov. 21),” she said.

“The customs office is working in regular mode. For the past day, 173 trucks were registered for entry here, (and) 104 for exit.”

Earlier, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported that on Nov. 21, Slovak carriers blocked the checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

