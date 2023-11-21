Slovakian hauliers block checkpoint on border with Ukraine

Hauliers on the territory of Slovakia began to block the truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint.

Source: Spokesman for the State Border Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

Quote: "The information received from the Border Police of the Slovak Republic indicates that today at 13:30, traffic blocking for cargo vehicles moving in the direction of the Slovak checkpoint Vyšné Nemecké, adjacent to the Ukrainian Uzhhorod checkpoint, began.

It was initiated and conducted by the Association of Carriers of Slovakia. The end date of the blocking is not reported, although it is possible that Slovak carriers may be planning for their action to be a long one."

Details: Demchenko says that Ukrainian border guards are currently taking measures to monitor the situation, finding out the specifics of cooperation with their Slovak counterparts regarding the procedure for the further passage of cargo vehicles and the cargo category that will be allowed to pass across the border.

Currently, there are about 300 freight vehicles in front of the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint waiting to cross the Slovak border in the direction of Ukraine.

All interacting authorities have been notified of this truck traffic jam situation.

At the same time, the passage of passenger cars and buses is carried out as usual.

Background:

Representatives of the Slovak Union of Freight Carriers (UNAS) blocked the checkpoint of Vyšné Nemecké on the border with Ukraine from the Slovakian side, expressing solidarity with Polish hauliers.

Earlier, Slovak hauliers threatened to completely block the border with Ukraine if the European Commission did not intervene. They demand the implementation of transportation permits for Ukrainian vehicles since European companies cannot compete with them – this is the same demand the protesters on the Polish-Ukrainian border have.

The European Commission stressed that one of the key demands of Polish hauliers blocking the border with Ukraine is not legally possible.

