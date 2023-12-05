Slovakia's Foreign Minister says he does not imagine Ukraine in EU under the current circumstances

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Juraj Blanár, says that he cannot "imagine under the current circumstances" Ukraine's membership in the European Union, although Slovakia supports the country on its way to the EU.

Source: European Pravda, citing Blanár’s interview with Štandard

Quote: "This is a very serious question. But I cannot imagine it under the current circumstances. I wonder how, for example, Ursula von der Leyen will justify the proposal for membership or the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union and answer the question of how we can start negotiations with a country that is in a state of military conflict."

Blanár believes that Ukraine should have a membership perspective in the future, "but with all the rules, just like all the other Eastern Partnership countries, such as Moldova and Georgia, or the Western Balkans."

Blanár added that Slovakia is ready to support Ukraine on its way to the EU, but "you have to meet all the criteria".

Commenting on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's statement about "a totally corrupt Ukraine", Blanár said that "these are not just words".

Support UP or become our patron!