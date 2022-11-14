Slovakia's InoBat eyes electric vehicle battery plant in Serbia

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured on an electric car charging station at the United Nations in Geneva
Nick Carey
·2 min read

By Nick Carey

LONDON (Reuters) - Slovakian battery maker InoBat said on Monday it has signed declarations of intent with the Serbian government to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery factory in the Balkan country with a capacity of up to 32 gigawatt hours (GWh).

The plant would open with an initial capacity of 4 GWh in 2025.

The Serbian government has agreed to provide funding of up to 419 million euros ($431 million) including grants and tax incentives to support the project, InoBat said.

Although the agreement is not final, a source familiar with the matter said it is close to being so.

InoBat has said it wants to build a gigafactory in western Europe and one in eastern Europe.

Last month InoBat said it had signed a declaration of intent with Spain's government to build a gigafactory in Valladolid. The declaration is not a finalised agreement and other locations, including the United Kingdom, remain under consideration for InoBat's western European factory.

Some European battery startups have struggled to raise billions for huge gigafactories, while others like InoBat are focused on expanding slowly as they land customers contracts.

InoBat will open a 45 megawatt-hour (MWh) pilot line in Bratislava early next year to produce high-performance batteries for customers to test and says it has signed customer agreements, including with German air taxi developer Lilium worth 500 million euros by 2030.

The company aims to build battery production capacity in 4 GWh increments starting in 2025 - costing around 350 million euros each - as contracts are signed.

InoBat also plans a research & development facility in Indiana, which could expand into a gigafactory, in a joint venture with fintech company Ideanomics.

Ideanomics is an investor in InoBat, as are mining group Rio Tinto and Czech utility CEZ.

($1 = 0.9719 euros)

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • 'The war is not over!' Samoa cry after historic advance to Cup final

    Samoa captain Junior Paulo vowed Saturday that his team would go all out in their preparations for a historic Rugby League World Cup final against Australia after a thrilling last-four victory over England.

  • Twitter halts 'blue check' amid flood of imposters

    STORY: Twitter paused its recently announced $8 dollar blue check subscription service on Friday.That comes after the verification system was flooded with imposters, gleefully parodying big brands or celebrities.It’s forced some companies to issue apologies over false information.The platform’s support team is working to suspend fake accounts and it brought back the “official” badge to some users. Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. Getting a check-mark used to be reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities or journalists.But the option to pay for a check-mark was rolled out earlier this week, to ostensibly help Twitter grow revenue.The two weeks since Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter has been marked with chaos.Nearly half the workforce were fired, and senior executives were pushed out.And Musk warned on his first call with employees he could not rule out bankruptcy for the social media giant.The damage has already been done to Twitter’s advertising revenue, with companies such as General Motors and United Airlines pulling back from advertising on the platform since Musk’s takeover.

  • Colorado Voters Pass Universal Free Lunch For Students

    The new program will help schools pay for meals by raising $100 million a year through tax increases on those making more than $300,000 a year.

  • Crypto.com boss to answer questions on YouTube after transaction errors

    Singapore-based crypto exchange said its chief executive will go live on YouTube on Monday to answer questions around some transactions on the platform that had sparked speculation and fund withdrawals. Chief executive Kris Marszalek said on Twitter on Sunday that the exchange had mistakenly sent 320,000 ether to another exchange called Gate.io on Oct. 21. Marszalek said the ether was recovered and returned to the exchange, but that failed to calm a jittery market.

  • UK needs to make politically unpopular reforms to boost growth, business group says

    The British government must be willing to make politically unpopular choices in areas such as immigration and regulation to boost business investment and economic growth, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said on Monday. Finance minister Jeremy Hunt is due to set out a raft of spending cuts and tax rises at a budget statement on Thursday as he seeks to show Britain can fix a hole in its public finances. The CBI said not matching those with measures to tackle labour shortages and productivity, at a time when many businesses are drawing up their 2023 budgets, would likely be damaging in the short and long term.

  • China plan to restore sector liquidity boosts property stocks, bonds

    Chinese property stocks and bonds soared on Monday as the market cheered an extensive package outlined by Chinese regulators to shore up financing in the embattled real estate sector, with the sub-index surging close to a two-month high in morning trading. Policymakers' previous efforts to help financing has done little to bolster the property market. "We see property being much less of a drag to GDP growth in 2023," said Tao Wang, chief China economist at UBS Investment Bank Research.

  • China Dials Back Property Restrictions in Bid to Reverse Economic Slide

    Partial easing of housing-sector rules comes as Beijing also seeks to lessen economic toll of strict Covid controls.

  • Why Your Rich BFF’s Vivian Tu Says When It Comes to Your HYSA, This One Factor Is More Important Than a Savings Rate

    Putting money in a savings account is a great way to keep your savings separate from your funds for everyday expenses while earning a little interest. Unfortunately, your local bank isn't helping you maximize your savings potential. According to the FDIC, the national average savings account rate is currently 0.21%.

  • Protesters ask Turkey to stop alleged chemical weapons use

    DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated Saturday in the German city of Düsseldorf against Turkey’s alleged use of chemical weapons in the Kurdish region and the international community’s apparent apathy about the issue. The participants started at two separate locations before joining under the motto “Stop Chemical Warfare in Kurdistan!” Speakers criticized international governments for not doing more to address alleged war crimes that have been denied by Turkey. Düsseldorf police spokesman Marcel Fiebig told The Associated Press that “several thousand” people took part in the demonstration organized by Kon-Med, a Germany-based association of Kurdish groups.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insiders who sold earlier this year missed the bus as stock gained 4.5% last week

    While International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up...

  • Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed energy and trade ties with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a visit to Hanoi on Sunday, the first for a German leader in more than a decade. Scholz's stop in Vietnam on his way to the G20 leaders' summit in Indonesia, highlights Vietnam's growing role in global supply chains as many German firms consider diversifying their manufacturing operations by expanding their presence beyond China, their main hub in Asia.

  • Coca chewing gets chic makeover with bubblegum flavor and TikTok fans

    With flavors ranging from bubble gum to passion fruit and TikTok stars promoting it, chewing coca has become the latest chic trend in Bolivia. Andean villagers have chewed coca leaves - the base ingredient of cocaine - for centuries to help ward off the effects of high altitude and hunger. Consumption of the leaves is legal in Bolivia and coca is considered by many in the region as a sacred plant.

  • Erdogan says Republican Senate control would help Turkey's F-16 buy: media

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's effort to complete its purchase of F-16 jets would be "much easier" if Republicans end up controlling the U.S. Senate, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted by Turkish media as saying on Saturday. NATO member Turkey requested in October to buy 40 Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighters and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes, and technical talks continue between the two sides. "My hope is that the next month is filled with some good news and we progress in a very positive direction on the F-16 issue," state-run Anadolu and other media quoted Erdogan as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia, US Fail to Agree on Asean Statement

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and the US failed to agree on language for a joint statement following an 18-nation summit in Cambodia, making it unlikely the Group of 20 nations will reach a consensus in Indonesia either this week. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryB

  • Mediterranean marine heatwaves threaten coastal livelihoods

    A decade ago, Tunisian fisherman Ahmed Chelli's nets bulged with fish and octopus that he sold at the local market in the Kerkennah islands. Today, he pulls up only "ISIS" — the name locals have given to the blue crabs that have invaded their fishing grounds in the fast-warming waters of the Mediterranean. For more than 70 days this summer, a marine heatwave cooked the waters of the western Mediterranean.

  • Renren First Half 2022 Earnings: US$0.19 loss per share (vs US$1.91 loss in 1H 2021)

    Renren ( NYSE:RENN ) First Half 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$21.3m (up 42% from 1H 2021). Net loss...

  • Mahomes throws 4 TD passes as Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17

    Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were rolling through the Jaguars defense when Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco delivered a helmet-to-helmet blow that left wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster motionless on the turf. Rather than slow down the Chiefs, the questionable hit infuriated them. Mahomes threw for 331 yards with touchdown passes to four different receivers, and the Kansas City offense piled up nearly 500 yards despite three turnovers in a 27-17 victory Sunday.

  • Key senator raises the heat on Musk after he’s impersonated on Twitter: ‘Fix your companies. Or Congress will’

    "Twitter must explain how this happened and how it will prevent it from happening again," Senator Ed Markey wrote Musk.

  • U.S. House control hinges on tight races after Democrats take Senate

    Control of the U.S. House of Representatives hinged on Monday on several tight races that could secure a majority for Republicans following midterm elections that saw President Joe Biden's Democrats beat expectations and retain the Senate. Republicans were closer to winning the House, having secured 211 seats compared to Democrats' 206, with 218 needed for a majority. Democrats portrayed their better-than-expected performance as vindication of their agenda and a rebuke of Republican efforts to undermine the validity of election results.

  • Here’s how much increases to the standard deduction could save you on taxes

    Here's what to know.