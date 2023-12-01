Slovaks block truck traffic to Ukraine through Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint

Slovak carriers have blocked the truck traffic towards the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod checkpoint.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "In the course of cooperation with Slovak border guards, information was received about the beginning of blocking truck traffic at the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod checkpoint. Slovak carriers carry out partial blocking of the cargo traffic.

According to available information, the blocking may be indefinite."

Details: According to Demchenko, there are currently about 900 trucks queued up in Slovakia to cross the border into Ukraine.

According to the Slovak authorities, Demchenko recalled that the protesters promised to allow four vehicles per hour to pass in the direction of Ukraine and not block the movement of humanitarian goods, fuel and other important cargo.

Traffic for trucks entering Slovakia will be provided as usual.

If the Slovak authorities provide any other information, the State Border Guard Service will provide an update.

Support UP or become our patron!