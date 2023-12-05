Slovenia provides Ukraine with 1.5 million euros for humanitarian demining

Slovenia has committed to providing Ukraine with 1.5 million euros for humanitarian demining efforts, Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy reported on Dec. 4.

The accord was signed by Ukraine's ambassador to Slovenia, Andriy Taran, and Tanya Fajon, Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs. It is asignificant step in addressing the issue of landmines in Ukraine.

Financial support will be provided on an irreversible basis later this year.

Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who participated in the virtual signing ceremony, thanked Slovenia for their assistance and conveyed hope that the funds would enable the State Emergency Service (DSNS) and the State Special Transport Service (DSST) to acquire necessary equipment, expediting the removal of explosive devices within Ukraine's borders.

Ukraine is committed to collaborating with partners to develop long-term solutions in the demining field.

Ukraine is currently the most mined country in the world. Roughly one-third of its landmass, equivalent to approximately 174,000 square kilometers, is potentially dangerous. The Ukrainian government has set an ambitious target of reclaiming 80% of these hazardous territories for economic use within the next decade.

Earlier assessments from the GLOBSEC analytical center painted a challenging picture, estimating that Ukraine would require a staggering 757 years to demine its territories using conventional methods and available resources.

