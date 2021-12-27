Slovenia reports H5N1 bird flu in small poultry farm

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Slovenia reported on Monday an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus at a small poultry farm in the east of the country, the STA news agency reported, quoting the country's agency for food safety and veterinary and plant protection.

A veterinarian reported on Sunday an increase in deaths of poultry at a farm in Slovenska Bistrica. The authorities said all necessary measures have been implemented in infected areas and called on farmers to immediately report any new suspicious cases.

Many cases of H5N1 bird flu have been reported across Europe since the beginning of December.

