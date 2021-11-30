Slovenia set to ban Janssen vaccine after woman's death

FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken
·1 min read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Slovenia said on Tuesday it may ban Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine except when people request it, after concluding a young woman's death was linked to the shot.

Slovenia temporarily suspended the Janssen vaccine https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/slovenia-temporarily-suspends-jjs-janssen-covid-19-vaccine-2021-09-29, one of several it was using, after the death of the woman whom a neurologist said at the time had developed blood clots and bleeding in the brain.

"A commission established to examine the case of the death unanimously concluded that the tragic outcome was related to the vaccine," commission member Zoran Simonovic was quoted as saying by the national STA news agency on Tuesday.

Simonovic said the woman developed thrombosis after receiving the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Health Minister Janez Poklukar told reporters he would propose prohibiting the vaccine except for cases where an individual specifically requires it. The national public health body in charge of vaccinations is likely to accept the proposal.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House holiday theme is inspired by Americans and honors front-line workers

    Nothing says happy holidays like 6,000 feet of ribbon!

  • State's new hospital rules go into affect

    New policies to combat an increasing number of hospital patients go into effect.

  • HCA Healthcare will build hospital in Fort Myers near site of new Lee Health hospital

    The new hospital, expected to be finished in 2025, would be near a planned new Lee Health hospital. HCA had been expected to build in Estero.

  • Germany jails Islamic State member for life over role in Yazidi genocide

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -A German court on Tuesday jailed a former Islamic State militant for life for involvement in genocide and crimes against humanity against minority Yazidis in Iraq and Syria, including the murder of a five-year-old girl. It was the first genocide verdict against a member of Islamic State, an offshoot of al Qaeda that seized large swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014 before being ousted by U.S.-backed counter-offensives, losing its last territorial redoubt in 2019. In a landmark ruling, the court in Frankfurt found Taha al-Jumailly, 29, an Iraqi national, guilty of involvement in the slaughter of more than 3,000 Yazidis and enslavement of 7,000 women and girls by IS jihadists in 2014-15.

  • Moderna and Regeneron Chiefs Admit: Omicron Is ‘Not Going to Be Good’

    Reuters/Mike SegarROME—The CEO of drugmaker Moderna expressed worrying concern about how the world’s existing vaccines will cope against the heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant.In an interview with the Financial Times published early Tuesday, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel warned: “There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level... we had with Delta... I think it’s going to be a material drop. I just don’t know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all t

  • Doctors: Aetna has thrown up barriers to sight-saving surgeries

    Aetna launched a new prior authorization policy in July, applicable to all cataract surgeries — even when patients face emergency situations.