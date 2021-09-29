Slovenia temporarily suspends J&J's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine

ZAGREB (Reuters) -Slovenia on Wednesday temporarily suspended the application of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccines after the death of a young woman, health minister Janez Poklukar was quoted as saying by the STA national news agency.

Johnson & Johnson was not available for an immediate comment.

"The patient had blood clots and bleeding in the brain at the same time, intensive care was not successful," Igor Rigler, a neurologist at the Ljubljana hospital centre, told the STA.

Poklukar said he was not familiar with the details of the case. "I can't make comments, but the conditions have been met for clarifying all the circumstances of what happened," he said.

Janssen is one of the several vaccines Slovenia is using in its vaccination programme.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely)