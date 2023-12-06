Slovenia to provide Ukraine with 1.5 million euros for demining efforts

Slovenian Ambassador to Ukraine Mateja Prevolšek announced the country will provide Ukraine with 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) for humanitarian demining efforts, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy announced in a statement on Dec. 4.

"The 1.5 million euros that Ukraine is incredibly grateful to receive today from the people of Slovenia will help provide the State Emergency Service and the State Special Transport Service with the necessary individual protection, equipment, and technology for demining," said Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Svyrydenko joined Ambassador Prevolšek in a virtual signing ceremony mid-day Monday. The funds committed by Slovenia are set to be provided on a non-repayable basis later this year.

In October, international donors pledged to provide Ukraine with $530 million in demining assistance. Specifics of the agreement included the transfer of technical expertise and special safety equipment, as well as educational programs for civilians and capability development.

Ukraine is the most mine-affected country in the world. Almost one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174 thousand square kilometers, is considered potentially dangerous.

The State Emergency Service previously reported that after the end of the war, Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territory.

