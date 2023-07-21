Slovenia unveils transport aircraft, helicopter acquisition plans

WARSAW, Poland — The Slovenian Ministry of Defence has amended its acquisition program for the years 2023 to 2026, declaring plans to buy six multipurpose helicopters and a C-27J Spartan tactical transport aircraft for the country’s military.

The planned aircraft purchase is valued at about €159 million ($176.9 million). Manufactured by Italy’s Leonardo, the new C-27J Spartan will be the second aircraft of this type to be ordered by Slovenia. The forthcoming helo acquisition is estimated to be worth some €195.2 million ($217.2 million).

The requisite amendments for the two acquisition projects have been approved by the country’s government, the ministry said in a statement.

With the planned copter procurement, Ljubljana aims to replace its existing fleet of Bell 412 helicopters. “In the 2023-2027 period, the purchase of six multi-purpose helicopters is planned, and the purchase of additional helicopters is planned after 2028,” according to the statement.

“The goal of the project is to ensure a higher operability and availability of the Slovenian military’s helicopter fleet by developing its air transport capabilities with medium transport and light multi-purpose helicopters,” the defense ministry said.

Other major acquisition plans by the Slovenian ministry in the years 2023 to 2026 include buying new eight-wheel-drive vehicles for the country’s land forces, and purchasing the German-made IRIS-T medium-range air defense system, according to the statement.