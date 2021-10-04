Slow autopsies at Mississippi crime lab continue to cause delays in court cases, funerals

Taylor Vance, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
In this article:
Oct. 4—TUPELO — Autopsy delays at the State Medical Examiner's office are causing backlogs for county coroners, funeral homes and attorneys — a problem that has persisted throughout state government and the judicial system for years.

Anytime a violent or an unusual death occurs in north Mississippi, the body is shipped to the state crime lab in Pearl to be processed. Once the pathologists at the crime lab have completed an autopsy, the body is returned.

"Here lately, it has been taking about two weeks to get a body back," said Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green.

The delays often cause families of crime victims to delay funerals for weeks while they wait on the crime lab to finish with initial examinations. This can be a source of frustration for those mourning the loss of a loved one.

For example, the state crime lab in Pearl took 16 days to return the body of Tadarrell Hall, who was shot and killed in Tupelo on July 24. His funeral was held three weeks later, on Aug. 14.

When a body is sent to the crime lab for an autopsy, there is an initial physical examination to try to determine a cause of death. At that time, samples can be taken, which are in turn sent to other laboratories. These toxicology reports can take up to two months to come back. Specialized tests can take longer.

According to Sean Tindell, Department of Public Safety commissioner, it isn't the autopsies themselves that are causing such long delays, but putting together the final reports.

Staffing shortages drive delays

A lack of pathologists is one of the most significant causes of delays in the autopsy process. Earlier this year, Dr. Mark Levaughn, the state medical examiner, resigned while under an investigation, which brought the number of in-house pathologists at the state lab down to only two.

Tindell, who has been the commissioner for around a year, said that the Department of Public Safety is bringing on another medical examiner in November, which will bring the total number of pathologists back up to three.

Even then, Tindell said the state lab will be understaffed.

"We need more of them in this state," Tindell said. "We probably need at least four."

Long wait times for a final autopsy report existed before Tindell's administration, and they've only been exacerbated by a spike in homicides this year.

A former prosecutor, lawmaker and judge for the Mississippi Court of Appeals, Tindell said he's trying to implement systematic changes to clear the backlog of cases and ensure that incoming autopsy requests are processed quicker.

In the past, the lead medical examiner has doubled as the division director. This arrangement meant that one of the pathologists was simultaneously performing autopsies, compiling reports and handling the administrative duties.

Now, Tindell has hired a new office director whose sole responsibility is to handle administrative duties, which should free up more time for the medical examiners to conduct autopsies.

"The pathologists need to focus on autopsies and generating reports," Tindell said, "not managing the office and ordering office supplies."

Lingering autopsy reports pause criminal proceedings

Amid staff changes, there remains a backlog of cases going back years — one potentially as far as 2011.

Green, who has served as a coroner since 2004, said she still has cases in Lee County with the final report still outstanding from as far back as 2017.

To remedy the delays, Tindell said he has enacted an internal policy for state pathologists to complete autopsy reports within 90 days unless extreme circumstance prevent the report from being completed within that time frame.

"Anything over a year is unacceptable," Tindell said of the autopsy reports. "Really, anything over 90 days is unacceptable."

Since the bodies of violent crimes are processed at the crime lab, the work of pathologists plays a critical role in the criminal justice system and the state judiciary. If it takes months or years for an autopsy report to be completed, it can cause criminal trials and cases to be continued.

In May 2019, a former Oxford police officer was charged with killing his girlfriend. That case dragged on in court for more than two years, in part because there was no final autopsy report.

Anthony Farese, the police officer's attorney, said there was a status deadline in mid-July, but since he didn't have the full autopsy report from the medical examiner's office, he had no choice but to request a continuance. When Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith heard that, he stepped in and called Tindell the following morning.

"There is no way any lawyer worth his salt would work a capital murder case without a full autopsy," Smith said. "The commissioner and his people couldn't have been more gracious."

When it was determined that the state and the defense were not contesting the cause of death, things moved quickly at the central crime lab.

"By the end of the day, we had the full report," Smith said. "They already had all the findings and test results. It takes time to sit down and put all of that information in the right form."

There are egregious other examples. Following the death of a World War II veteran in April 2017 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford, police had to wait 14 months for a final autopsy. Once the document finally arrived, police arrested two women within a week and charged them with culpable negligent manslaughter.

But the court system itself is sometimes a key reason for the delays in autopsies, according to Tindell.

State pathologists are often called on as expert witnesses to testify in criminal trials all over the state. This can cause those pathologists to pause their work for days at a time.

Tindell said he would like to see some court rules amended to allow pathologists to testify virtually at a trial or be deposed ahead of a trial to prevent such pauses in their day-to-day work.

Northeast Mississippi crime lab proposal under consideration

Area lawmakers have proposed creating a crime lab that can process autopsies in north Mississippi.

Republican state Rep. Nick Bain of Corinth chairs the Judiciary B Committee in the House and said he wants to see a such a lab open to relieve pressure on the central lab.

"The bottom line is we've got to do something," Bain said. "We've reached critical mass with this."

Republican state Sen. Nicole Boyd of Oxford has hosted the Public Safety commissioner in her legislative district, which includes Lafayette and Panola counties, to potentially scope out properties that could serve as a crime lab.

"They have one on the coast," Boyd said. "All of our autopsies in north Mississippi have to be transported to Jackson. We know that the lab is already overburdened in central Mississippi."

The potential extension into north Mississippi fits into the commissioner's overall vision with the crime lab system. Tindell said if the medical examiner's office can ever staff four in-house pathologists, he would like for one be housed in south Mississippi, two in central Mississippi and one in the northern part of the state.

Tindell said the perception that pathologists don't want to work in Mississippi because of noncompetitive wages is not entirely accurate. The bigger issue, he said, is the workload.

"I don't think it's as much of a salary issue," Tindell said. "I think the salaries are competitive. It's really the number of cases we have."

Whatever the issue, Tindell believes his team can make long-term changes.

"I'm confident that we're going to eliminate the problems of the past and keep them from happening in the future," Tindell said.

taylor.vance@djournal.com

