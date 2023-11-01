Slow British justice means trials of pro-Palestinian protesters may not be heard until 2025

Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, has criticised the “clogged and slow” criminal justice system as he announced that two women arrested for allegedly displaying Hamas paragliding images at a pro-Palestinian rally had been bailed.

The pair were detained earlier this week on suspicion of supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation after wearing pictures featuring paragliders at a march in central London on Oct 14.

The incident came after Hamas terrorists, some using paragliders, entered Israel from the Gaza strip and murdered more than 1,400 Jewish people.

The Met appealed for help to identify the women and the pair, aged 29 and 44, were taken into custody at a police station in west London on Monday.

But Sir Mark Rowley expressed frustration after delays in the charging decision-making process meant the two women had to be bailed.

He said despite police and prosecutors “working flat out for 36 hours” to charge the suspects the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) had said they needed up to a month to consider the paperwork.

However, in a development on Wednesday evening a spokesman for the AGO said there had been no delay and consent to charge had been granted as a matter of urgency.

Explaining what had happened following the arrest of the two women, Sir Mark told The News Agents’ podcast: “My team and the CPS worked flat out for 36 hours because we wanted to get it to charge… and the Attorney General’s office tells us they need two to four weeks to consider the paperwork and so we have had to bail those two women.

“So, if we are going to have the precise impact on the people who are really toxic we need a system that follows through behind it.”

Hamas support

But a spokesman for the AGO said: “There has been no delay in the charging process for the two women who were arrested on suspicion of displaying images in support of Hamas.

“CPS received a complete version of the police report in the early hours of this morning – this was passed on to AGO at midday for permission to consent to prosecute. Consent was granted this evening as a matter of urgency.”

But Sir Mark said the “clogged and slow” criminal justice system meant that even if the women were charged it might be two years before they stood trial.

He said: “Frankly the way the court system is working at the moment, if they are charged they will probably be on trial sometime in 2025 or maybe even later.

“We are at the front end of a system that is clogged and slow and it needs to be better.

“This is a once in a decade’s moment when the whole system needs to work better because, whilst we might not agree on every case, that is perhaps inflammatory but it’s not across the line of the law.

“The ones that are across the line of the law, we need to be able to be precise and assertive as quickly as possible.”

