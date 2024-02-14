'We need to slow down': Bonnema seeks re-election, this time without Ottawa Impact

OTTAWA COUNTY — Jacob Bonnema wants the people of District 4 to know he's continuing to advocate for them on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners.

"I want to make sure their voice is represented, that they're proud of their representation — and that I am working to listen, address issues, speak clearly and provide good oversight with clear and actionable policy," he said.

The Zeeland Republican took office in January 2023 as a member of the far-right fundamentalist group Ottawa Impact, which formed in 2021 over frustrations with county and state COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Ottawa Impact required candidates to sign a contract saying they agree to the group's core principles, including the belief the U.S. is an "exceptional" Judeo-Christian nation "blessed by God." Those who signed the contract received OI's financial backing, including campaign fliers, billboards and website support.

Ottawa County Commissioner Jacob Bonnema, who represents District 4, is running for re-election in November.

Bonnema publicly split from the group in March, citing differing views in governance, transparency and policy. The board made a series of controversial decisions in 2023 that led to four lawsuits and a brief investigation from the state attorney general's office.

The group currently has a seven-seat controlling majority on the 11-member board.

Bonnema admits it hasn't always been easy working with OI commissioners.

"The year started off very rocky," he said of 2023. "We campaigned saying we were going to govern with the least force, that we were going to be transparent, and that we were going to operate with good governance. To me, that means following policy and using subcommittees to craft actionable policy that is clear and concise, so that it informs the community of what we're hoping to accomplish — identifying shared goals and working towards them together."

But the controversial decisions made Jan. 3 — during a meeting he wasn't present for — set a precedent Bonnema found counterintuitive to what the group stood for.

"I want to bring back the processes that led us to become one of the top counties in the state, to attract the brightest and most talented leaders ... and I want to do that with a team that wants to submit themselves to that kind of process," he said.

Part of that, he noted, is thinking things through.

"We need to slow down. Like the old saying 'measure twice, cut once,' let's stop making unforced errors and stop acting in such a way that invites endless lawsuits and continue to work to reach across the aisle, because everyone who is a member of Ottawa County deserves to be served in a fair and excellent manner."

Bonnema has clashed with Board Chair Joe Moss several times, leading to a formal censure. Moss also removed Bonnema as vice chair of the finance and administration subcommittee last year.

This year, Moss appointed Bonnema to only one subcommittee: talent and recruitment. Bonnema said it's been challenging to make sure his constituents' voices are heard.

"The way things end up on the agenda for the board meeting is it first passes through a standing committee," he said. "So, by removing or reducing the voices of the commissioners that represent districts (on committees), you're doing a disservice to those voters — their voices are essentially being disenfranchised."

Bonnema said Moss' decision to restrict assignments for commissioners from Holland, Zeeland and Grand Haven "greatly affects the ability for the county to fully appreciate and understand" constituents.

Bonnema said he's worked hard to understand the people in District 4, which includes the city of Zeeland, Zeeland Township and portions of Holland Township. Stakes for county elections are higher than ever across Michigan, after a change in state law lengthens terms from two years to four.

"I lived in this community; I've served in this community," he said. "I understand what it means to build a business in this community and to grow a family in this community. There's a very American experience when you walk door to door and you talk with people from all different walks of life, to learn who your neighbor is, and what they need to thrive because of my experience over the last year. I've grown a lot and understand what that means."

Bonnema said it's unfortunate the GOP — nationally and locally — can't come together to move forward as a unified party.

"I think we have definitely lost our way as a party," he said. "We need to do some self-introspection to figure out if the path we're currently on can lead to any kind of victories in the future. We are cutting our nose off to spite our face."

Bonnema wants his constituents to know he's an independent thinker and experienced professional.

"I am a family man with over 25 years of board experience. I'm the incumbent and I'm not part of Ottawa Impact," he said.

Bonnema is married to wife Kelly. The couple share five children, Covey (28), Austin (24), Boone (23), Tag (21) and Faith (19).

Dates to know

Tuesday, April 23: Filing deadline for Ottawa County candidates

Tuesday, May 7: Special recall election for District Two

Tuesday, Feb. 27 : Michigan presidential primary

Tuesday, Aug. 6 : Michigan primary election

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Michigan general election

