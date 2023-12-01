‘Slow down for the road conditions;’ Rain could cause issues for morning commute

It is a rainy start to your Friday and the wet roads could cause issues for the morning commute.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is checking road conditions inside Storm Tracker 7 and has live updates during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

He checked conditions along Interstate 75 in both Miamisburg and Springboro.

Hershovitz spoke with Kara Hitchens, Public Affairs Manager of AAA.

She offered some advice for drivers as they prepared to head out this morning.

“Make sure your windshield wipers are in good shape, make sure your tires are in good shape,” she said. “Just slow down for the road conditions.”

She told Hershovitz that sometimes people think the roads are not slippery due to the rain and that is not the case.

“The first 20 minutes in a downpour are the most dangerous because you got the rain, mixed with all the oil coming up off the road, that makes the road very slick,” said Hitchens. “We always warn people about slowing down for the road conditions.”

They discussed how drivers can check the conditions of their tires before leaving with a quarter.

“You put the head side down into the tread between the treads of the tire,” she explained. “And if you can see the head on that coin, the head of the president whether it’s Washington or Lincoln, if you can see the top of their head, it’s time to replace that tire.”

They also discussed the importance of rotating their tires on the vehicle.

“If your tires are on that same wheel for years and years and years, it’s going to wear down in one certain spot,” said Hitchens.” So, you rotate them around to help with even wear.”

She also said it’s a good idea for drivers to make sure the windshield wipers are in good shape.

“We always tell people to check your windshield wipers at least every six months,” Hitchens told Hershovitz. “So, that you can clear the window easily on one swipe.”

