‘Slow down’: Speed restriction in place on Mass. Pike, drivers urged to stay off roads as flakes fly

There is a speed restriction in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike and drivers are being urged to stay off roads and highways as snow from Sunday’s winter storm piles up.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told Boston 25 Morning News that crews are out in full force working to clear snow from highways across the state, including Interstate 90, where a 40-mph speed restriction is in place from New York border to mile marker 59 in Wilbraham.

Per @MassStatePolice Speed Limit Reduced to 40 MPH on I-90 EB/WB from NY Border to MM 59 in #Wilbraham. pic.twitter.com/HoDqhymySE — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 7, 2024

As of 8 a.m., MassDOT said that 2,061 pieces of equipment were deployed statewide for patrolling, spreading, and plowing.

8AM Update: All #MassDOT Highway Districts are in Snow & Ice Operations.



❄️2061 pieces of equipment are deployed statewide and are patrolling, spreading, and plowing. Per @MassStatePolice, Speed Limit Reduced to 40 MPH on I-90 EB/WB from NY Border to MM 59 in #Wilbraham. pic.twitter.com/XxbLpUtjeh — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 7, 2024

A tractor-trailer jackknifed in Lexington on Interstate 95 south at Exit 46, blocking three travel lanes.

A Boston 25 News viewer shared a photo of the wreck, saying that she encountered the crash while on the way to the Patriots-Jets game at Gillette Stadium.

Police in Littleton urged drivers to use caution if they had to hit the roads.

“Slow down on the roads today,” the department wrote on X. “Highway and MassDOT are out-treating major roads. Your safety is the priority! Let’s look out for each other on the roads.”

‼️SLOW DOWN ON THE ROADS TODAY! Littleton Highway and MassDot are out-treating major roads.Your safety is the priority! Let's look out for each other on the roads. #WinterDriving #SafetyFirst 🌨️🚗 pic.twitter.com/IZDuskDoK0 — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) January 7, 2024

Gulliver said MassDOT crews were encountering the highest snowfall totals in central Massachusetts, stretching out to the Berkshires.

“I’m not saying travel is great, but they are getting down to black pavement in some areas,” Gulliver said of the highways. “It’s going to be a challenge chasing that throughout the day. I do expect slippery conditions to persist and get worse when that temperature drops.”

Gulliver said MassDOT has plenty of equipment waiting in reserve that will be rolled out when the storm ramps up east of Route 128.

“As conditions deteriorate, we’ll bring more crews in to address it,” Gulliver explained.

Some parts of the state had more than a foot of snow before 10 a.m.

