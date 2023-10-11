Slow down: Traffic delayed on I-95 soutbound near Newark due to pre-rush hour crash

Drivers should expect slower rush hour traffic on I-95 heading southbound in the Newark area Wednesday afternoon due to a crash, the Delaware Department of Transportation said in an alert at 3:43 p.m.

First responders could be seen heading toward the construction zone by Chapel Street, where all but one lane appeared closed at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday.

DelDOT advised drivers to use caution and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Traffic on I-95 south near Newark at standstill amid Delaware crash