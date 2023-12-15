Slow down this weekend. Traffic patterns are changing due to I-69 work

Your morning commute may be about to change as I-69 highway crews shift traffic to new pavement.

Traffic pattern changes begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Transportation. Eastbound traffic on I-465 will be reduced to one lane between I-70 and U.S. 31, with additional ramp closures for the weekend.

The speed limit will remain at 45 mph over the weekend.

Which I-465 ramps will close, and when do they reopen?

The following ramps close at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen ahead of Monday morning's commute:

I-70 eastbound/westbound to I-465 southbound/eastbound

Ind. 67 (Kentucky Ave.) to/from I-465 eastbound

Mann road to I-465 eastbound

Ind. 37 (Harding Street) to/from I-465

I-465 westbound to U.S. 31 northbound (East St.)

The southbound U.S. 31 (East St.) ramp to I-465 westbound will remain closed through spring 2024.

