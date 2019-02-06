Slow-moving Arctic front could bring heavy snow from South Dakota to Upper Michigan

A slow-moving arctic front anchored in the Rockies is expected to spread heavy snow from the Northern Plains into the Upper Great Lakes Wednesday before pushing into Upstate New York and parts of New England.

More than a half-foot of snow is possible from South Dakota through Minnesota to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan through Thursday.

The storm has already slammed parts of Michigan, where ice accumulation knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers in the west-central parts of the state.

Almost three dozen states were under snow, ice or flooding alerts, as freezing rain hit southern southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and parts of Michigan. About 350 schools in Detroit are closed today because of the ice storm.

The Twin Cities slowed to a standstill on Tuesday as parts of that metro area saw half a foot of snow, with other parts of the state, and parts of Wisconsin, receiving 10 inches.

A second wave of wintry weather through Thursday could bring icy conditions from eastern Kansas and parts of Missouri to eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Lower Michigan.

All roads in Yosemite are closed due to heavy snow and fallen trees. People currently in Yosemite should stay inside to avoid falling trees.`



We will provide an update when roads open. Call 209/372-0200 (then 1, 1) to check road status anytime. pic.twitter.com/qbYfx33XKK



— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) February 5, 2019

The National Weather Service says the warmer side of the front could see heavy rain, isolated isolated severe thunderstorms, and flooding from the southern states north to the Ohio Valley.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, snow, ice and cold weather blasted normally mild--weather cities from Seattle to Las Vegas to San Francisco.

Heavy snow in Yosemite prompted the National Park Service to close all roads in the park and warn visitors to stay indoors "to avoid falling trees."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Slow-moving Arctic front could bring heavy snow from South Dakota to Upper Michigan