Slow-moving storm to bring days of rain, high-elevation snow to the Middle East

After bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Greece and western Turkey on Monday, a slow-moving storm will impact much of the Middle East this week.

The storm will continue to bring locally heavy rainfall and high-elevation snow from eastern Greece to southern and western Turkey into early Tuesday.

As the storm slowly drifts eastward, rain will spread into Israel, Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday.

Rainfall will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday and spread across northern Syria and into eastern Iraq and lower elevations of western Iran.

Coastal locations from Adana, Turkey, to Beirut, Lebanon, and Tel Aviv, Israel, will endure the heaviest rainfall.

Total rainfall through Thursday will average 12-50 mm (0.50-2.00 inches) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches) in southern Turkey.

This rainfall will result in widespread travel disruptions and also increase the risk for flash flooding and mudslides.

Rainfall from southeastern Turkey into northern Iraq will average 6-12 mm (0.25-0.50 of an inch) with local amounts up to 25 mm (1 inch). Localized flooding and travel disruptions are possible.

Meanwhile, snow will fall in the highest elevations of Lebanon from Tuesday night into Thursday.

Snow is also expected from the interior of eastern Turkey to the mountains of northeastern Iraq and western Iran.

The highest elevations can expect up to 30 cm (12 inches) of snowfall which could result in dangerous travel conditions.

Some additional rain and snow showers will be possible late this week from the Mediterranean coast to western Iran as the core of the storm brings locally heavy rainfall from southeastern Iran into Afghanistan and Pakistan.