Another storm to swoop into the Pacific Northwest

1 / 4

Maura Kelly
·3 min read

A series of storms in the Northwest has been reduced to one system, but that doesn't mean conditions will be any less drenching for the region.

An unsettled storm pattern that is bringing rain and mountain snow on Friday and into Saturday morning is expected to continue into the beginning of next week.

However, this pattern is no longer expected to bring a series of storms to the region, but instead just one storm will linger near the West Coast for several days.

As snow lingers in the Cascades and northern Rocky Mountains from the late-week storm, another storm will follow quickly behind, swooping down along the coast of western Canada.

Rainfall from this storm is expected to reach the coast of Washington, Oregon and far Northern California by late Saturday night and into Sunday. Enough chilly air will be over the region, keeping snow levels around 3,000 feet as precipitation pushes east into the Cascade Range.

Sunday and into Monday, the storm is forecast to slow down, keeping the center of the storm off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. While occasional showers will linger along the coasts of Washington and Oregon, areas of snow will spread inland across the higher elevations of these states as well as Idaho and Montana.

By Monday night, the storm will begin to drift south and will continue in this direction through the middle of the week, staying just close enough to the coast to continuing pouring occasional rounds of rain and dumping snow across higher-elevation areas.

With the storm far enough away from the coast and a lack of moisture with this feature, most precipitation that makes it to the western U.S. is expected to be light and brief.

By Wednesday, rainfall is forecast to sink south into Southern California as the weakening storm begins to turn to the east and move onshore. Rainfall can become steadier as the storm moves across this region, but downpours are not expected as the storm will be losing energy.

Rainfall totals in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Medford, Oregon, are forecast to reach 0.50 to 1.00 inch throughout the beginning of the next week.

Locally higher amounts are possible across the Washington and Oregon coasts where precipitation will last longer. This will be the most likely areas for any flash flooding to occur.

"Much of Washington state has had a wet winter, and in some areas, water levels are already running high," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.

Any rain or high-elevation snow showers lingering over Southern California, Nevada and Arizona will dissipate throughout the day on Thursday as the storm moves into the center of the country and an area of high pressure builds into the West.

The timing of the storm moving into the Plains and how much energy it is able to maintain after tracking over the Rocky Mountains will play a role in a snow and severe weather threat late next week.

As of Friday morning, local time, Seattle has reported 0.30 of an inch of rain since Thursday. In Eugene and Astoria, Ore., rainfall of 0.08 and 0.76 of an inch have been reported, respectively.

