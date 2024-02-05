Slow-moving storm system increases rain chances Monday

Rain and storm chances will stick around Monday in Central Florida.

Our area will be mostly cloudy Monday with a 40% to 50% chance of showers and storms.

The rain chances are being fueled by a large and slow-moving storm system that is moving through Florida.

The rain and clouds will keep our temperatures cool Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-60s.

We will remain cool overnight with low temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s.

We will see a few showers and some storms overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Our temperatures will stay cool over the next few days and should be warmer by the weekend.

