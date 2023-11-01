A slow-speed pursuit in Simi Valley early Wednesday morning ended with a collision with a patrol car and an arrest, police said.

The chase started at about 3:56 a.m. when an officer tried to stop a vehicle traveling near the intersection of Tapo Street and Eve Road. Simi police said the motorist refused to pull over and drove on.

Officers followed the motorist through the residential area. He turned onto Alamo Street and proceeded to Yosemite Avenue. The vehicle collided with a patrol car being used by an officer setting up a spike strip at a ramp onto State Highway 118.

The collision ended a chase that lasted only a few minutes. No one was injured.

Police said the suspect, a 23-year-old man from Northridge, left his vehicle and became confrontational but was taken into custody without incident. He was booked at Ventura County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and evading police.

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Slow-speed chase Wednesday ends with collision in Simi Valley