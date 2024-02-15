'Slow traffic ahead:' New technology to warn Ohio drivers of slowdowns to prevent crashes

New technology will alert drivers when traffic has slowed down or stopped on I-70 near state route 310.

You could soon see a warning about stopped traffic on Ohio's most dangerous highways.

The new technology upgrade comes after three Tuscarawas Valley students and three adults died in a devastating chain-reaction crash on Interstate 70 in Licking County. The first warning system was installed on I-70 and state route 310, near where the November crash occurred.

Here's how it works: Advanced cameras will detect when traffic is slowing down and backing up. The technology will then turn on warning messages two miles out from the slowdown. The digital messages will read: "Slow traffic ahead" and "Watch for stopped traffic."

The goal is to reduce rear-end crashes on highways, which happened about 8,811 times last year. Some were caused by distracted driving, which Ohio is cracking down on with new penalties for texting while driving.

"We believe that distracted driving is a major reason why some drivers don't slow down," Gov. Mike DeWine said. "They're not paying attention."

But DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation officials hope the new technology will help, too. It's modeled off a system that detects wrong-way drivers on highways, ODOT director Jack Marchbanks said.

"This innovative approach can reduce rear-end crashes and injuries by 16%," Marchbanks said. "That's more than 1,400 Ohioans getting home to hug their kids and their spouses, pet the dog or cat and continue living their best life."

Where will the technology be installed?

Cameras will detect when traffic has slowed in a particular area.

Ohio will install the new technology in 13 locations to start. That list could expand later, but installing the first 13 will take about two years, Marchbanks said. These sites were selected after data showed they were the top locations for backups and crashes in the state.

They include:

In Cuyahoga County, I-90 westbound from East 55 th Street to the state Route 2 split (the innerbelt curve known by locals as Dead Man's Curve.)

In Cuyahoga County, state Route 176 northbound south of Denison to the I-71-I-90 merge.

In Summit County, state Route 8 at Howe Avenue.

In Licking County, I-70 westbound at state Route 310.

In Franklin County, I-70 eastbound before U.S. 33.

In Franklin County, I-670 eastbound before state Route 315.

In Franklin County, state Route 315 southbound before Kinnear Road.

In Franklin County, I-270 southbound before Refugee Road and the ramp to U.S. 33.

In Franklin County, I-71 southbound before North Broadway and Cooke Road.

In Hamilton County, state Route 126 eastbound before I-71.

In Hamilton County, I-71 northbound before state Route 126.

In Hamilton County, I-275 westbound after I-75.

In Greene County, I-675 southbound before Wilmington Pike.

ODOT was working on the new technology before the school bus crash on I-70, but the crash accelerated their efforts, Marchbanks said.

Each site will cost about $300,000 to $600,000 depending on the work needed, ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning said. That will come from state and federal money already in ODOT's budget.

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'Slow traffic ahead:' New technology will warn drivers of slowdowns