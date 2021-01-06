Slow vaccine rollout stokes tensions among EU states

France continues vaccinating the elderly against COVID-19
France continues vaccinating the elderly against COVID-19
John Chalmers and Francesco Guarascio

By John Chalmers and Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Frustration over the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has sparked tensions within the European Union, echoing disarray within the bloc at the beginning of the pandemic over sharing of protective medical equipment and the closure of borders.

There are concerns that a separate order of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shots Germany made for itself could cut into supplies for bloc-wide distribution, and a spat has erupted over contracts awarded for "French" and "German" vaccines.

European Council President Charles Michel, who represents the 27 EU member states' governments, said late on Tuesday he would call a video-conference summit before the end of January to discuss the "tremendous" vaccination challenge they face.

The European Commission, the EU's executive, has signed six supply deals with vaccine makers for nearly 2 billion doses to be distributed on a pro-rata basis to members states based on their populations.

Of those, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use so far. The European Medicines Agency recommended on Wednesday the approval of the Moderna vaccine.

The European Commission this week defended its strategy, saying it had been important not to put all its eggs in one basket when various vaccines were still at development stage.

"We always knew that it would be a complex operation and this is precisely why the European Commission was so adamant that it was important that we could sign contracts with different companies," spokesman Eric Mamer said on Wednesday.

The German government is facing criticism at home for not ensuring greater supplies of the vaccine developed by Germany's BioNTech and U.S. company Pfizer.

However, in September it reached a bilateral deal - separate from the EU's contracts - for an additional 30 million doses, German officials said.

The European Commission said that EU countries committed not to conduct parallel talks with vaccine makers, but declined to comment on whether Germany had a separate deal with BioNTech.

Separately, Karl Lauterbach, an epidemiologist and lawmaker with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Social Democrat coalition partners, accused France of trying to influence the EU's clutch of contracts in favour of a vaccine being developed by France's Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline.

"France took care that not too much German vaccine was purchased in relation to the French vaccine," he told German TV on Monday. "I do believe that other issues rather than purely health-related matters played a role here."

Echoing him, Germany's biggest tabloid Bild ran a headline saying "France prevented more German vaccine", referring to the Sanofi/GSK shot and that of Pfizer with the German biotechnology company BioNTech SE.

Lauterbach declined to comment on Wednesday.

French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune rejected accusations against France as "unacceptable and false".

"It is absurd to play countries and laboratories off against each other because all countries need all the vaccines to vaccinate the maximum number of people between now and the summer," he said in a statement.

The tensions over the vaccination campaign come as coronavirus infections quicken in many member states.

The EU has displayed unprecedented solidarity in the face of the pandemic, agreeing on a huge joint borrowing programme to bolster the recovery of its economy. However, there were strains earlier last year when countries hoarded personal protective equipment and unilaterally blocked border crossings.

Latest Stories

  • At Georgia rally, Pence says America will 'hear the evidence' of election fraud on Jan. 6

    Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that the case for widespread election fraud would be made to the American people when Congress meets this week to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump. 

  • Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum

    Dozens of Kashmiri activists rallied in Pakistan's capital Tuesday to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir's right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region. Chanting slogans including “we want freedom" they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The rally in Islamabad came as Kashmiris marked the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.

  • China says it will respond to planned Taiwan, U.S. defense talks

    China said on Wednesday it would make a "necessary response" to a planned military dialogue between the United States and Chinese-claimed Taiwan, saying it firmly opposed the event. China has been angered by stepped up support for the democratic island by outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, including new arms sales and visits to Taipei by senior U.S. officials, which have strained already poor Beijing-Washington ties. The U.S. State Department said Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper would deliver "virtual remarks" at the Taiwan political and military dialogue from the State Department late on Wednesday, though gave no other details.

  • Democrats inch closer to retaking the U.S. Senate as Warnock declared the winner in Georgia runoff and Ossoff pulls ahead

    Democrats were on the verge of taking control of the U.S. Senate early Wednesday morning after Raphael Warnock was declared the winner in his Georgia runoff election with GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff pulled into the lead in his race with Republican Sen. David Perdue.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Hong Kong's top judge cautious on calls for judicial reform

    Hong Kong’s outgoing top judge said Tuesday that calls for reform of the city’s judiciary cannot be based on dissatisfaction with court rulings, as pro-Beijing figures and state-owned media step up criticism of the city’s legal system. “(The) judiciary’s position has all along been the same. In recent weeks, Chinese officials and state-owned media have accused the semi-autonomous city’s courts of misinterpreting Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, in rulings relating to last year's pro-democracy protests.

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • Explainer: How close is Iran to producing a nuclear bomb?

    A 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is being eroded and efforts to revive the pact face a new challenge with a decision by Tehran to resume 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility. The accord's restrictions on Iran's atomic work had one objective: to extend the "breakout time" for Tehran to produce enough fissile material for a bomb, if it decided to make one, to at least a year from about two to three months. Iran maintains that it has never sought nuclear weapons and never would.

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • With 1 candidate in self-isolation, the Georgia GOP watch party is a low-key affair

    It's a big night for Georgia politics, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, there's not much in-person celebrating.Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are not attending any events, and it's unclear if they will make any virtual speeches. The Republicans are holding a watch party at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead, with Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein tweeting that there are about "100 operatives" walking around, with just some wearing masks.The GOP elected officials and major donors in attendance are at "more exclusive gatherings far from our prying eyes," Bluestein said. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) did speak, but it's unclear if Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) will address the crowd. She is at the Grand Hyatt, holed up in an upstairs room. David Perdue, the Republican senator whose term ended over the weekend, is at home in self-isolation, due to exposure to a staffer who has COVID-19.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • EU agency authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    The European Union’s medicines agency gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent. The approval recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee — which must be rubber-stamped by the EU’s executive commission — comes amid high rates of infections in many EU countries and strong criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people. “This vaccine provides us with another tool to overcome the current emergency,” said Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA.

  • U.S. judge blocks Trump sanctions targeting human rights lawyers, war crimes tribunal

    A U.S. judge on Monday blocked the Trump administration from sanctioning human rights lawyers for supporting the work of the world's war crimes tribunal, the International Criminal Court. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan issued a preliminary injunction against the White House from imposing criminal or civil penalties against four law professors under an executive order from President Donald Trump last June.

  • Democrat Raphael Warnock projected winner in 1st Georgia Senate race, unseating Kelly Loeffler

    Democrat Raphael Warnock, the 51-year-old pastor at Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, has won Tuesday's runoff race against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), The Associated Press and NBC News projected early Wednesday morning. Warnock already declared victory, but Loeffler has not conceded.> BREAKING: Democrat Raphael Warnock wins election to U.S. Senate from Georgia, beating incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler. APracecall at 2:00 a.m. EST. GAelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4> > — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 6, 2021Assuming Warnock's win is certified, he will be the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia and the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate in the South. Loeffler was appointed to the seat in 2019, to fill in for retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson (R). Warnock would serve until Isakson's term ended in 2022.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Microsoft employees slam the company for urging Congress to accept Biden's win while also donating to senators who want to overturn the election result

    Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.

  • Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners

    Pakistan's minority Shiites continued their sit-in for a fourth straight day on the outskirts of the southwestern city of Quetta to protest the killing of 11 coal miners by the Islamic State group, insisting they will bury their dead only when Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure protection. Residents and relatives of the slain miners, who were members of the minority Shiite Hazara community, began the protest Sunday after IS militants abducted and killed them in southwestern Baluchistan province. Sunday's attack took place near the Machh coal field, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.

  • Jon Ossoff declares victory in Georgia Senate runoff as race remains too close to call

    Democrat Jon Ossoff is claiming victory over Republican David Perdue in their Georgia Senate runoff, though the race still remains too close to call.The Democratic Senate candidate spoke during a live stream on Wednesday morning as the latest results show him leading Perdue by about 16,000 votes with 98 percent of votes reported, according to The New York Times. A winner in the race has not yet been projected by The Associated Press or any of the major television networks, however, and Perdue hasn't conceded."It is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," Ossoff said. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me."Ossoff in his address also pledged to "serve all the people of the state" and "give everything I've got to ensuring that Georgia's interests are represented in the U.S. Senate."Democrat Raphael Warnock was previously projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in their Senate runoff. A victory by Ossoff would, therefore, allow Democrats to take control of the Senate, creating a 50-50 split between both parties where ties would be broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

  • Mitt Romney hounded by Trump supporters on plane to DC

    Senator Mitt Romney is among the few conservative leaders who have resisted Mr Trump’s push to oppose the congressional vote to affirm the electoral victory of Joe Biden

  • WHO's Tedros 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts

    The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" that China has still not authorised the entry of a team of international experts to examine the origins of the coronavirus. The 10-strong team had been due to set off in early January as part of a long-awaited mission to probe early cases of the coronavirus, first reported over a year ago in China's Wuhan. "Today we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalised the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online news conference in Geneva.