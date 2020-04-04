Will This Be The Slowest Year Ever For Oil & Gas Mergers?

When the energy sector faces a severe existential threat as it currently is after the epic oil price collapse, the usual playbook is to resort to tie-ups in a bid to survive. Unlike other industries where M&A activity tends to correlate with economic activity in the broader market, crises in the oil-and-gas sector tend to trigger a wave of merger mania in response to low commodity prices.

For instance, the last oil bust of 2016 acted as a catalyst for the $60 billion M&A deal between energy giants Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group, Suncor Energy and Canadian Oil Sands, as well as a $35-billion proposed merger between Halliburton and Baker Hughes that eventually fell through.

In sharp contrast, the current year is recording a dramatic fall in M&A activity in the energy sector: An ominous sign that the oil and gas bust--the worst in history amid the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic-- has everybody freaked out.

In other words, bearishness in the sector has truly reached a crescendo.

A fresh report from Enverus (formerly DrillingInfo) has revealed that U.S. upstream M&A deals during Q1 2020 only amounted to $770 million, less than 1/10th the average deal amount recorded quarterly over the previous decade.

Source: Enverus

The largest dollar transaction for the quarter was a deal by Alpine Energy Capital to purchase Approach Resources' Midland Basin assets for $193 million. Compare that to the $55 billion tie-up between Occidental and Anadarko or the $9 billion merger between Marathon Oil and Andeavor Logistics, both of which were consummated last year.

If M&A numbers for the next three quarters track Q1's trajectory closely, then 2020 could end up being the slowest year in the history of mergers in the sector.

Here's how Q1 2020 upstream M&A compares with recent quarters:

Source: Enverus

Fire sale

The Enverus report reveals there are only ~$4.7B in upstream deals currently available in the market for sale, the majority of which are property sales in the Eagle Shale. Compare that to $92 billion in completed mergers for the oil-and-gas industry in 2019 or the average of $78 billion over the past 10 years. Mind you, practically all Q1 deals were closed before March, an indication that the widespread lockdown is having a terrible effect on business.