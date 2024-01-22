The slowest police chase ever? Man flees in a wheel loader, Ohio cops say

Speeding off at 10 mph, Ohio deputies chased a man for nearly 4 miles in a stolen wheel loader, authorities said.

A 54-year-old man climbed into the vehicle at a salt dome in Painesville Township and drove off the property Saturday, Jan. 20, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Though deputies did not have a difficult time catching up to the wheel loader, it took multiple attempts to get the vehicle stopped, authorities said.

Lake County deputies and Mentor police tried to deflate the tires, but the tires were too thick for the deflation devices, according to a news release.

Eventually, the driver pulled into the entrance of an elementary school and came to a stop, deputies say. The driver refused to get out of the wheel loader, but was eventually arrested, according to the news release.

No one was hurt during the incident, deputies day.

Painesville Township is about 30 miles northeast of Cleveland.

