Slowing Rates Of Return At Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BHIC) Leave Little Room For Excitement

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BHIC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM32m ÷ (RM502m - RM335m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Machinery industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad's ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 55% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. So if this trend continues, don't be surprised if the business is smaller in a few years time.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 67% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than19% because total capital employed would be higher.The 19% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 67% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. Additionally, this high level of current liabilities isn't ideal because it means the company's suppliers (or short-term creditors) are effectively funding a large portion of the business.

The Bottom Line

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 80% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation Berhad (of which 2 are concerning!) that you should know about.

