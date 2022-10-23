Slowing Rates Of Return At CEPS (LON:CEPS) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at CEPS' (LON:CEPS) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for CEPS, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£1.7m ÷ (UK£22m - UK£7.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, CEPS has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.3% generated by the Industrials industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for CEPS' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how CEPS has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 12% and the business has deployed 65% more capital into its operations. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that CEPS has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 35% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

The Bottom Line On CEPS' ROCE

In the end, CEPS has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 23%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for CEPS you'll probably want to know about.

While CEPS may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

