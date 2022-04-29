Slowing Rates Of Return At Cohort (LON:CHRT) Leave Little Room For Excitement

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Cohort (LON:CHRT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cohort is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = UK£5.9m ÷ (UK£193m - UK£63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Cohort has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.4%.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Cohort's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Cohort's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Cohort. The company has employed 68% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.6%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Cohort's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has gained an impressive 47% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Cohort and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

